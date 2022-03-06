Bottle attacks in Glengormley leave man and woman injured

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the assaults in the Glengormley area.

The incidents happened in the same location but one was reported to police 35 minutes after the other.

A police statement issued this afternoon said that both victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Antrim Road, Glengormley. Picture: Google

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “A report was received at around 1.45am that a female had been attacked with a glass bottle outside licensed premises at Antrim Road.

“The woman sustained facial injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“At around 2.20am, a second report was received of a male having been assaulted in the same location, also with a glass bottle.

“He sustained injuries to his cheek and eye, and was also taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police are appealing for anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 178 of 06/03/22,” added Det Serg Macaulay.