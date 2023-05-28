Register
Boy (10) tells police ‘My father is drunk’ at scene of Co Tyrone crash

A young boy told police his father was drunk when they were called to the scene of a road traffic collision near Dungannon, the local Magistrates Court was told on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th May 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Before the court was 47-year-old Roman Ryszard Rurda, of Eastvale Avenue, Dungannon, who was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Describing it as "a horrible incident", District Judge Michael Ranaghan also banned Rurda from driving for 20 months.

Rurda admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol and causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the 10-year-old on January 8 this year.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The court heard that the ambulance and fires services were at the scene of the crash in the vicinity of Farlough Road when police arrived at approximately 7.45pm.

Prosecuting counsel Rurda identified himself as the driver and his son, who complained of having a sore wrist and shoulder from the seatbelt, told them “My father is drunk.”

The lawyer said police detected a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 147mcgs, and later he provided an evidential specimen of 120mcgs.

She added that the boy was taken home in a police car and left with his stepmother.

Admitting the offences defence counsel Noel Dillon said the defendant had been at a friend’s house helping out and can’t remember the incident which was to his “extreme shame.”

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/life-saving-defibrillator-insta...

Mr Dillon said the defendant knows the havoc he could have brought to his son and other road users. “This man has learned a severe lesson as a result of this,” he stressed.