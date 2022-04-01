Boy (11) stabbed in bottle attack in Lurgan

The incident took place in Lord Lurgan Park in the Victoria Street area of the town on Wednesday (March 30).

Police are appealing to anyone who can help with their inquiries to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “In this incident, a young boy of 11 years old was stabbed in the hand by another young foreign national male with a glass bottle, sometime between the hours of 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 30.”

Lord Lurgan Park. Picture: Google