Boy (14) injured as fight involving up to 20 people breaks out at Ballymoney train station

A 14-year-old boy needed hospital treatment following an incident involving up to 20 people at Ballymoney train station at the weekend.

Video footage is circulating online which appears to show a altercation break out on the platform and a group of young people continuously kicking a person on the ground.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the public order disturbance reported within the station on Saturday (June 3).

A PSNI spokesperson said that around 9.45pm, a group of up to 20 people were reported to be fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.

A glass bottle was thrown during the disturbance, which had spilled out onto the platform, and a 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment. A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.

Officers attended to bring the disturbance under control and cautioned three people in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Jamie Halligan said: “We are aware of the concern surrounding this incident and the footage circulating on social media. Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for the public’s assistance.

"Anyone who was in the area of Ballymoney train station at the time and who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Local public representatives have spoken of their “horror” at the video footage circulating on social media.

A Translink spokesperson said: “ We can confirm an incident occurred around 9.45pm on Saturday, June 3 at Ballymoney train station.

"The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we strongly condemn this serious incident.

"Emergency services were called to the scene and we are assisting the PSNI with their investigation including provision of on-train and station CCTV.