A 16-year-old boy accused of rioting in Ballymena allegedly threw three bottles and also paint at police lines.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy - who cannot be named because of his age - is charged with riotous assembly on Monday June 9 this year.

Objecting to bail, a police officer told Thursday's Ballymena Magistrates Court there was public disorder in the North Road/Clonavon Road area of the town on June 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was not wearing a mask and as well as throwing bottles he emerged from an alley with a "large tub of paint which he throws over police lines".

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The officer said there was no evidence if any officers were injured as a result of the defendant's alleged actions.

Police released images and the officer said the defendant was identified. The officer said there had been "serious racially-aggravated public disorder".

The court was told the defendant had a clear record. A defence barrister said there was no suggestion the defendant was involved in any further disorder other than alleged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant's mother and father were in the public gallery of the court and are "distraught" at the allegations about their son.

The barrister added: "He was not reared to be a racist or a bigot" and had "become caught up in something he should never have been caught up in".

The defendant has just completed his GCSEs the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been "a racist riot and it caused significant trauma and fear among members of our community, not to mention the numbers of police officers who were injured".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that, "sadly to report," he had a number of youths in court in front of him in recent weeks in connection with the riots.

The judge said he had been taking a "robust approach" with the cases and refusing bail where there was "credible and reliable evidence".

He refused bail. The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Ballymena Youth Court on July 2.