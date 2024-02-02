Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help from the public in the hope that anyone who may have witnessed the robbery will come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “At approximately 12.30am on Monday, January 29, a 17-year-old boy was travelling on his e-bike on a footpath underneath the Tullygally Road near a block of flats, when he was approached by three unknown boys, believed to be aged in their late teens.

"The suspects who were armed with blunt weapons, were all dressed in black, two had black surgical masks on their faces, and one was wearing a scarf.

Tullygally Road, Craigavon. Picture: Google

"Two of the suspects assaulted the boy with a weapon and he was subsequently struck off his bike – he was also assaulted whilst on the ground, before he was able to run away.

"The victim suffered bruising to his knees and a broken arm as a result of the assault.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw the suspects matching these descriptions, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1168 01/02/24.”

Information can also be give to police online by using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/