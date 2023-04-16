Register
Boy aged 16 charged following assault on police officer in Coleraine

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with an assault on a police officer in Coleraine on Saturday, April 15.

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police investigating a report of an assault on an officer on the Ballycastle Road have charged a 16-year-old boy to court.

"The boy has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, disorderly behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and throwing an article capable of causing injury.

"He is due to appear before Coleraine Youth Court on Tuesday, May 9,” said the spokesperson.

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy to court.
Police have charged a 16-year-old boy to court.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”