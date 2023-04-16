A teenage boy has been charged in connection with an assault on a police officer in Coleraine on Saturday, April 15.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police investigating a report of an assault on an officer on the Ballycastle Road have charged a 16-year-old boy to court.

"The boy has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, disorderly behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and throwing an article capable of causing injury.

"He is due to appear before Coleraine Youth Court on Tuesday, May 9,” said the spokesperson.

