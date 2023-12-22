A judge said he could not imagine a "more brazen attitude" to his court than that shown by a man who committed a shoplifting offence at 10am on December 14 this year ahead of attending court that morning to be sentenced for other shoplifting offences including the theft of 20 legs of lamb.

Then, after being released on bail pending appeal of a jail sentence on December 14, Darren Moore (54), of Crebilly Road in Ballymena, shoplifted a fitness tracker and detergent worth a total of £11 from B&M in Ballymena on December 15.

On the morning of December 14, Moore had taken health and beauty products worth £19 from a Boots store in Ballymena's Tower Centre. On December 14, for shoplifting Moore had been given a six months jail sentence but was released on bail pending appeal.

He appeared back in the same court on December 21 via video link from prison and as well as the new shoplifting offences of December 14/15 he also admitted attempting to steal alcohol worth £208 from Lidl on November 10 this year and stealing items worth £40 from Poundland on November 30, 2023. A defence barrister said Moore has a "chronic addiction to crack cocaine".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

At court on December 14 the same lawyer had said the defendant is originally from the Belfast area but because of "various issues through the years" he was "forced out of" the district in which he grew up.

The lawyer said Moore moved to Ballymena and since moving to the town his "drug habit and drug addiction has become quite substantial". He said the defendant was stealing items to sell on to fund his drug habit.

The lawyer said when Moore was young he had the opportunity to play football for Millwall in London and after going over for six months he was "successful" but he missed home.

When he returned to Northern Ireland he "got himself involved in matters relating to The Troubles and from that he has unfortunately spent periods of time in and out of custody and the irony is that the lifestyle he now leads is because the area in which he grew up in he has been expelled from and that is being polite to the people who would have been former friends, former associates, who have now told him where he can and cannot go".

The lawyer had said Moore is now "very isolated" in the Ballymena area. "He has found himself so low that he has been stealing items of food, alcohol, clothing, all to be sold to deal with his ongoing drug addiction issues."

He said the defendant would not be fit for Community Service because he "received a number of very severe beatings in the past".