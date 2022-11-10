Register
Brian Ward: Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon hunting for unlawfully at large prisoner

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are searching for an ‘unlawfully at large’ prisoner.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 9:32am

The PSNI has released a photograph of Brian Ward and appealed to the public for information on his whereabouts.

A spokesperson said: “Brian Ward is unlawfully at large having not returned to prison after being released on compassionate bail.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in tough immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”