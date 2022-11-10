The PSNI has released a photograph of Brian Ward and appealed to the public for information on his whereabouts.

A spokesperson said: “Brian Ward is unlawfully at large having not returned to prison after being released on compassionate bail.

Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area are hunting for prisoner Brian Ward who is unlawfully at large having not returned to prison after being released on compassionate bail.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in tough immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.