Broughshane: firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackle arson attack on car

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST
Police are appealing for information after a car was torched in Broughshane shortly before midnight on Wednesday (February 12).

Both the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a car on fire in Tullymore Dale, Broughshane. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 12.37am (Thursday 13 February).”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRSplaceholder image
Meanwhile, the PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses.

“Police are appealing for information following an incident of arson in the Tullymore Dale area of Broughshane shortly before midnight on 12th February.

"If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 15 from 13/02/2025.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

