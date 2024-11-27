Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership has stressed services to older people in the community are continuing as normal despite an attack on its offices in Broughshane.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windows were smashed and anti-Sinn Fein graffiti daubed on the walls at the front of Broughshane House, which is home to a number of community initiatives.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (November 27), Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership said: “It was with great sadness that our staff arrived at our offices in Broughshane House this morning to find the destruction caused to this community building overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Broughshane House is a vital community asset, run by dedicated staff and volunteers. It is home not only to our charity, Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership,

Police are investigating damage to Broughshane House. Photo: Press Eye

but also to vulnerable adults who attend the George Sloan Centre’s Scope Programme daily.

"We cannot understand the mentality of those who would seek to damage their own community, and we appeal to everyone in Broughshane to come together in unity and support.

"We want to reassure the older people in our community that our services will continue without interruption. Anyone who needs support or assistance can contact us on 028 2565 8604.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windows were smashed and anti-Sinn Fein graffiti daubed on the community building. Photo: Press Eye

Police confirmed they are investigating a report of criminal damage at the property in the Main Street area of the village.

Sergeant Kelly said: "Police received a report at around 7.15am that windows of a business premises had been smashed along with graffiti sprayed on the premises' wall within the Main Street area.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 176 27/11/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form or information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.