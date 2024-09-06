Broughshane man (68) admits sexual assault charge
A 68-year-old County Antrim man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
Adrian Henry Redmond, of Whinsmoor Park in Broughshane, committed the offence on April 17, 2024.
The charge is that he 'intentionally touched (a female), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.
Further details regarding the incident were not outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 5.
The case was adjourned to October 17 for a pre-sentence report.