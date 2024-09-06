Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 68-year-old County Antrim man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

The charge is that he 'intentionally touched (a female), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.