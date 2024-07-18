Broughshane: man arrested on suspicion of burglaries

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglaries in the Broughshane area.

The arrest follows two burglaries on Saturday, June 8, during which a business premises in Main Street and a church building in Buckna Road were entered and a number of high value electronic items stolen.

The man – who was arrested by detectives from Antrim Criminal Investigations Department – remains in police custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who was noticed any suspicious activity in these areas from late Friday, June 7, into the early hours of Saturday, June 8, to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 393 of 08/06/24.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice