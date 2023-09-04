A man with a Broughshane address has been given a suspended jail sentence for drugs offences.

William Hugh Bonnes (45), of Rocavan Meadow, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing cannabis on December 30 last year.

A prosecutor said a search of the defendant's home located 0.2 grammes of herbal cannabis, one gramme of cannabis resin and two mobile phones. One of the phones "revealed a quantity of messages relating to the supply of Class B cannabis".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When interviewed, the defendant admitted possessing the drugs for "personal use" and the prosecutor told the court the defendant said he "would often supply friends and associates with cannabis". She said that was accepted by the prosecution and she described it as "low level".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said his instructions were that there were "no sums transferred" but when Bonnes had cannabis he would give it free to friends and he would get it back when they had some. He said the defendant wished "to put his life back on the rails again".