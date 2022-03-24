Broughshane ‘pipe bomb’: Court case further adjourned

Brian David Dean (54), believed to be originally from Northern Ireland but now with an address listed in Glasgow, is charged in relation to June 15, 2020.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was further adjourned to April 21.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it was an “alleged pipe bomb case”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

There had been a security alert at Rocavan Meadow in Broughshane.

In June, 2020, police said at the time a ‘viable device’ had been found.

Residents had to be evacuated.

At the time, a picture from the scene showed a bomb disposal robot approaching what appeared to be a device near a property.

Police, at the time, said the incident could have had “devastating consequences”.

A PSNI spokesperson had said: “I’d like to thank local people, who had their evening disrupted, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“This reckless act was beyond irresponsible and the people behind this cowardly act have no regard for human life.”