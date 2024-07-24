Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized in Broughshane by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

It followed a search at a house in the area earlier on Wednesday, July 24, as part of an ongoing operation into organised crime.

Detective Sergeant Hyslop said: “As a result of the search, officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, together with other items, including a mobile phone.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities."

Anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs is urged to contact police on 101, or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.