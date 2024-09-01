Broughshane woman jailed and given five-year driving ban for 'catalogue' of offending
Samantha Elaine Simpson (47), with an address listed as Rocavan Meadow in Broughshane, appeared on Thursday at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where she had been on remand for two weeks.
On May 22 this year at Poplar Road near Crumlin, the defendant crashed a car into a pole and the vehicle ended up in a field with the airbags deployed.
The pole was left hanging over the road.
When taken to hospital the defendant had an alcohol in blood level of 125 - the limit in blood is 80. She had been driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
On April 12 this year "significant damage" was caused to a vehicle which had two "blown out" front tyres.
Police saw the vehicle at Millhouse View in Antrim town.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 50 - the legal limit is 35. She told police she had been driving.
On September 12 last year the defendant was intoxicated. She punched a man outside a pub in Ballymena and then assaulted and shouted and swore at police. She kicked an officer on the leg.
Meanwhile, on August 14 this year she caused criminal damage to an electronic monitoring tag. She told police she cut it off after breaching a bail curfew.
A defence lawyer said the defendant regretted the offending which happened at a time when she was using alcohol as a "crutch".
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the defendant had gone "off the rails" and there had been a "catalogue" of offending.
He said she had previous alcohol-related driving offences in 2011 and 2015.
The judge said anyone who persistently drives with excess alcohol creates a "persistent risk to other road users".
Awell as the jail sentence and driving ban the defendant was also fined £500.
The defendant was released from prison on £400 bail pending appeal.