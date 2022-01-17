Builder missed his lift home after being assaulted, court told

Twenty-six-year-old Sean Quinn from Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Quinn admitted a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath at Main Street, Castlecaulfield, on November 6 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 4am that day, police stopped a car and spoke to the defendant, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

She said he failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested.

The lawyer said the defendant later provided a specimen which showed a reading of 69mgs in breath.

She added that Quinn had a previous conviction for a similar matter.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron stressed the defendant was entering a plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said the defendant had not intended to drive on this occasion but had been the subject of an assault and he had missed his lift home.

Mr Heron explained the defendant had left his vehicle at a friend’s house, but had foolishly decided he was okay to drive.

He said Quinn is a self-employed builder and his disqualification would have consequences for him.

The solicitor said the defendant is a carer for his father who has Multiple Sclerosis.

He said he would like to think that the defendant had now learnt his lesson and would not be appearing before the court again.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was a relatively high reading but he would give the defendant credit for entering an early plea to the charge.