Bull terrier attacked pregnant woman walking her dog

A guilty plea was entered by Mr Peter Martin, previously from Limavady, for the offences when his Staffordshire Bull Terrier ran out from his front garden and attacked a pregnant lady walking along the footpath with a Cocker Spaniel.

A fine of £500 was handed down for the offence of a dog attack on a person resulting in a bite on the lip and a fine of £250 for the dog attack on the other dog which required veterinary treatment.

Mr Martin was also ordered to pay court costs together with an offender levy.

Council wishes to remind the public that if you are the person in charge of a dog, then you are responsible for controlling the dog’s behaviour in public.

If help is needed to train a dog it may be worthwhile contacting a dog trainer.

A dog attack on a person is punishable by up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of £5000. A dog attack on another domestic animal is punishable by a fine of up to £1000.