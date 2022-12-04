Burglaries in Doagh area prompt appeal from police regarding suspicious vehicles

Police have issued an appeal for information in relation to a report of two burglaries at separate locations near to the Ballymena Road, Doagh.

It has been reported the two break-ins took place in the early hours of Monday, November 28 and in both circumstances it is believed a jeep / pick-up type vehicle was used by the suspects.

Police are urging anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or noted any vehicles acting strangely in the area of the Ballymena Road, Browndod and Ballywee Road, Doagh, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1466 2/12/22.

The Ballymena Road outside Doagh. Picture: Google

