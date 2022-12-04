Burglaries in Doagh area prompt appeal from police regarding suspicious vehicles

It has been reported the two break-ins took place in the early hours of Monday, November 28 and in both circumstances it is believed a jeep / pick-up type vehicle was used by the suspects.
Police are urging anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or noted any vehicles acting strangely in the area of the Ballymena Road, Browndod and Ballywee Road, Doagh, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1466 2/12/22.
"Remember, if you see anything suspicious or something doesn’t quite look right, don’t hesitate to contact police on 101,” a spokesperson said.