Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
4 minutes ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
25 minutes ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
26 minutes ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
2 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Burglaries in Lisburn and Hillsborough may be linked, say PSNI

Detectives investigating burglares in Hillsborough and Lisburn believe there could be a connection between the two incidents.

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT

Both burglaries are reported to have happened on Thursday, March 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating the report of a burglary at house in the Monument Park area of Hillsborough.

"It is believed that entry was gained to the house sometime between 6.55pm and 9.10pm on Thursday evening. The house was ransacked and a sum of money has been reported stolen.

Most Popular
PSNI officers are investigating burglaries in Lisburn and Hillsborough
PSNI officers are investigating burglaries in Lisburn and Hillsborough
PSNI officers are investigating burglaries in Lisburn and Hillsborough

"A second incident at a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn, where the front door was damaged in an attempt to gain entry, was reported shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening. Detectives believe these incidents to be linked at this time.”

Anyone with any information about either incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1959 16/03/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.