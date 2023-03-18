Detectives investigating burglares in Hillsborough and Lisburn believe there could be a connection between the two incidents.

Both burglaries are reported to have happened on Thursday, March 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating the report of a burglary at house in the Monument Park area of Hillsborough.

"It is believed that entry was gained to the house sometime between 6.55pm and 9.10pm on Thursday evening. The house was ransacked and a sum of money has been reported stolen.

PSNI officers are investigating burglaries in Lisburn and Hillsborough

"A second incident at a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn, where the front door was damaged in an attempt to gain entry, was reported shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening. Detectives believe these incidents to be linked at this time.”

Anyone with any information about either incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1959 16/03/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/