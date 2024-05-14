Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wheelbarrow was used to transport stolen tools of “significant value” to a vehicle parked in a field beside two neighbouring properties in Broughshane on Monday (May 13).

Officers received a report just before 6.30am and a second report an hour later that two garden sheds had been broken into in the Ballycloghan Road area of the village.

Chief Inspector Boyd said: “When officers attended, it appeared two sheds of neighbouring properties had been targeted in the vicinity, with the same force used to gain entry to both.

"It also looks like a vehicle was driven into the field beside where the properties are located and a wheelbarrow was used to move garden tools, which were of significant value to the owners from both properties.

"Our investigation has begun and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 12am and 6am on Monday morning, and noticed anything out of the ordinary to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference 231 13/05/24.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage of the area that we could review, to get in touch. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”

A report can also be made by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

