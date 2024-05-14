Burglars used wheelbarrow to take tools from two Borougshane garden sheds to waiting vehicle

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2024, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A wheelbarrow was used to transport stolen tools of “significant value” to a vehicle parked in a field beside two neighbouring properties in Broughshane on Monday (May 13).

Officers received a report just before 6.30am and a second report an hour later that two garden sheds had been broken into in the Ballycloghan Road area of the village.

Chief Inspector Boyd said: “When officers attended, it appeared two sheds of neighbouring properties had been targeted in the vicinity, with the same force used to gain entry to both.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It also looks like a vehicle was driven into the field beside where the properties are located and a wheelbarrow was used to move garden tools, which were of significant value to the owners from both properties.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo by PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo by Pacemaker
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo by Pacemaker

"Our investigation has begun and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 12am and 6am on Monday morning, and noticed anything out of the ordinary to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference 231 13/05/24.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage of the area that we could review, to get in touch. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

A report can also be made by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Boyd added: “Please let this be a reminder to those who use sheds to store valuable items, make sure your shed is locked and secure at all times even in the brighter evenings, in order to prevent this type of crime.”