Burning fuel container damages front door of Cookstown house

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report that a plastic fuel container had been placed at the front door of a property and set alight at approximately 9.50pm.
“Three fire appliances attended the scene. The front door of the property was badly scorched by the blaze. Thankfully no-one was in the property at the time.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1837 24/12/21.”