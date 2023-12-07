A Burnside man has pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol after a car crashed into a barrier on an on-slip at the M2 motorway near Templepatrick.

Martin Steele (40), of Kilbride Lodge, had a charge of failing to provide a preliminary specimen of breath on the same date - November 3 this year - withdrawn by prosecutors at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard that when taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 63 - the legal limit is 35.

The collision came to police attention shortly after midnight on November 3. The incident was detected when the defendant was on bail for a similar matter.

A defence lawyer said references "speak highly" of the defendant. He said the offence happened when the defendant was under stress.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Banning the defendant from driving for three years and fining him £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there were a number of aggravating features in the case. He said there had been two similar offences in close proximity and the case before the court happened at a motorway.