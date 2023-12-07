Burnside man had excess alcohol detected after car crashed into barrier at motorway on-slip
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Steele (40), of Kilbride Lodge, had a charge of failing to provide a preliminary specimen of breath on the same date - November 3 this year - withdrawn by prosecutors at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard that when taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 63 - the legal limit is 35.
The collision came to police attention shortly after midnight on November 3. The incident was detected when the defendant was on bail for a similar matter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said references "speak highly" of the defendant. He said the offence happened when the defendant was under stress.
Banning the defendant from driving for three years and fining him £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there were a number of aggravating features in the case. He said there had been two similar offences in close proximity and the case before the court happened at a motorway.
The judge told the defendant: "You are lucky you didn't have a more serous accident and/or kill yourself or somebody else and if you do this again you will probably go to prison."