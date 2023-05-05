A £1,000 reward is on offer to help catch assailants after a spate of Belfast bus attacks.

Union and Translink representatives met following the latest incident which saw a Belfast Glider inspector forced to attend hospital after being assaulted in West Belfast on Wednesday (May 3).

Damian Bannon, Translink’s Belfast area bus services manager, said: “The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Translink and our unions, GMB and Unite, strongly condemn these incidents on our staff, which have all been reported to the PSNI and which have led to arrests in one case so far.

Glider (stock image).

“We have zero-tolerance towards all anti-social behaviour. We take a multi-agency approach to mitigate this behaviour working closely with the PSNI including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the PSNI Safe Transport Team; as well as community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour. Positive engagement is also continuing with our trade unions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The transport company has a range of safety measures in place including CCTV systems on board Glider vehicles and at halts; and staff use body worn cameras. It also offers a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction.

Peter Macklin, GMB organiser, said: “We support the company's zero-tolerance approach towards all anti-social behaviour and we will jointly participate in a multi-agency approach to mitigate this behaviour.

“We will work closely with the PSNI including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Safe Transport Team; as well as community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement