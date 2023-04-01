Bus carrying children from Roddensvale School in Larne crashed after being struck by car

A motorist who caused a crash which forced a bus carrying children from Roddensvale School in Larne off a country road has been banned from driving and ordered to do Community Service.

Natalie Johnston (42), of Bush Manor in Antrim town, admitted causing grievous bodily injury to a bus assistant by driving without due care and attention at Beltoy between Larne and Carrickfergus.

Johnston collided with the side of the bus, forcing it off the road after she failed to stop in a Volkswagen Passat at the junction of the Upper Carneal Road where it joins the Ballywillan Road around 3.15pm on June 24 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the bus was travelling along the Ballywillan Road in the direction of Carrickfergus.

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor said onboard were a bus driver, a bus assistant and "10 children who had boarded the bus at the Roddensvale School in Larne a short time earlier".

The court heard Johnston was driving towards Manse Road and the police assessment was that the Passat had failed to stop at a 'stop' sign and road markings and entered onto the Ballywillan Road, colliding with the side of the bus.

"The minibus was forced off the road and into a soft verge where it came to a stop almost on its side," the prosecutor added.

The court heard the bus assistant, aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital and required surgery to her shoulder. The prosecutor said the children were uninjured.

The court was told the weather conditions were "bright and dry".

Johnston made a full admission to police and said she had "misjudged" the junction and had not stopped in time.

A defence barrister said the defendant had an "impeccable history" and had never been before a court and had never accrued a penalty point.

He said the defendant was unfamiliar with the road and there was no suggestion Johnston was travelling with excess speed.

The lawyer said the defendant hadn't seen the stop line due to an "element of inattention".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "The children weren't injured but unfortunately there was one victim and had to undergo surgery to her shoulder and no doubt that would have been painful and I have no doubt that she is undergoing some rehabilitation in terms of that injury".

The judge said he took onboard the plea of guilty and the defendant's clear record and ordered her to do 50 hours Community Service.