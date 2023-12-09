A motorist caught doing 61mph in a 30mph zone at the Coast Road, Ballygally, has avoided a driving ban because of the possibility of public transport strikes on December 15, 16, 22.

Bethany Alexandra Burns (19), of Lindara Drive in Larne, was detected speeding on June 3 this year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant believed she was out of the 30mph zone and began to accelerate as she travelled north from Ballygally.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said his immediate thought was to ban the defendant but took into consideration the impact that would have on people who depended on her to bring them to medical appointments.

He said public transport would then have to be relied on and with upcoming public transport strikes possible on three days ahead of Christmas "it may be too great a burden" on those who depend on the defendant if she was banned, the judge said.