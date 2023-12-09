Bus strikes save Larne woman from driving ban
Bethany Alexandra Burns (19), of Lindara Drive in Larne, was detected speeding on June 3 this year.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant believed she was out of the 30mph zone and began to accelerate as she travelled north from Ballygally.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said his immediate thought was to ban the defendant but took into consideration the impact that would have on people who depended on her to bring them to medical appointments.
He said public transport would then have to be relied on and with upcoming public transport strikes possible on three days ahead of Christmas "it may be too great a burden" on those who depend on the defendant if she was banned, the judge said.
The defendant was given five penalty points and fined £100.