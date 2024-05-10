Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a ‘barbaric’ attack during which a man was nailed to a fence.

The incident was reported to police in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday, May 5.

The man was arrested in the Bushmills area on Friday, May 10 under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “A search was also carried out at a residential premises in the Bushmills area as part of the ongoing investigation, with a number of items seized and taken away for further forensic examinations.

A man in his 20s was found 'nailed' to a fence in Bushmills on Sunday, May 5.

"Our investigation remains ongoing regarding this sinister assault, in which a man in his 20s was discovered ‘nailed’ to a fence with a nail through each hand.

"This barbaric attack has been widely condemned and we would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dashccam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13 5/5/24.”

After the incident on Sunday, police said that two vans including one belonging to the injured man were discovered on fire in the public car park near Dundarave Park. NI Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the scene and extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.