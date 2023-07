A Bushmills man was convicted in his absence at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on a speeding charge after a vehicle was detected doing almost 100mph.

A vehicle was recorded doing 96mph in a 70mph zone on December 1 last year.

Norman William David Parke (36), of Heronshaw, was not present at court, nor had he a defence lawyer present when the case was called, on Thursday (July 6).

A prosecutor said a fixed penalty ticket had been offered but it had not been taken up in time.

