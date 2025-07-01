The case against an American special needs teacher, accused of causing a woman’s death by careless driving in Bushmills, will “likely be the mouth of Christmas,” before there is meaningful progress, a judge has said.

Having heard the police investigation and reports “have a target date of six months,” District Judge Peter King said he was content to “take this case at whatever pace is required.”

Cathy Stewart, 66, from Old Hickory Court, Benton in Illinois, is on bail accused of causing the death of Alison Eichner by driving carelessly on the Causeway Road, Bushmills on June 11, 2025.

The court heard previously that Ms Stewart, driving an electric vehicle for the first time, believed she had switched it off as she parked outside the Causeway Hotel.

Ms Eichner, an American lady understood to be in her 40s, was sitting on a bench outside but as the vehicle rolled forward, the defendant tried to apply the brakes but hit the accelerator instead.

The vehicle lurched forward suddenly and tragically collided with the victim, causing fatal injuries.

Defence solicitor Sam Barr has already highlighted it was a “tragic, tragic accident - a simple error that has caused catastrophic consequences” and that Ms Stewart is “just devastated” about the consequences, not for her but for the victim’s family.

In court on Monday, June 30, Mr Barr suggested adjourning the case for three months, but a prosecutor said that with the investigation encompassing forensic examinations, eyewitness accounts and CCTV, “there is a target date of six months” for a full file.

"That takes us to the mouth of Christmas,” Judge King said, adjourning the case to October 6.