Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information to what they have described as a “sinister attack”, during which the victim was nailed to a fence with a nail through each hand.

The man, aged in his 20s, also suffered injuries to his nose. He is being treated in hospital where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The serious assault was reported to police shortly after midnight.

A man is being treated in hospital after being nailed to a fence in Bushmills. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Also in the public car park near Dundarave Park, two vans including one belonging to the injured man were discovered on fire. Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service also attended and extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.

Graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of public toilets is being linked to the assault and arson.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this. Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

"This happened in a residential area with a number of holiday lets which would be busy during this bank holiday weekend and we are asking anyone who noticed anything or who may have dashcam footage to contact us urgently on 101 or confidently to Crimestoppers.