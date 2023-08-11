An R driver from the Bushmills area detected doing twice his permitted speed has been banned from driving for a month and fined £150.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

George McAuley (18), of Ballyclogh Road, was detected in a Volkswagen Golf doing 91mph on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Antrim town on June 22 this year. His R plates meant he was restricted to 45mph.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was going to collect a person who was "stranded for a lift" after being at a concert.