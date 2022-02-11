Bushmills security alert over as suspected firearms found

The Castlenagree Road in Bushmills has now reopened following the security alert which began last night (Thursday, February 10).

It was closed to traffic and diversions put in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) said: “Police and ATO attended the area following the discovery of a number of suspected firearms on Thursday evening. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Castlenagree Road near Bushmills late on Thursday evening.Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.”

Police inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1588 10/02/22 or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/