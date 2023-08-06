Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Bushmills: Two arrested over shooting incident and serious assault

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating a serious assault and shooting in Bushmills.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST

The incident happened in an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on the evening of Wednesday, August 2.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “The victim, a man aged in his 40s, received a head injury and sustained gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

"Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 on the morning of Sunday, August 6 in the Bushmills area. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.”

Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday evening, August 2 have made two arrests. Picture: Pacemaker.Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday evening, August 2 have made two arrests. Picture: Pacemaker.
Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday evening, August 2 have made two arrests. Picture: Pacemaker.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2105 of 02/08/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"The investigation is continuing and the violence inflicted on this man will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this - ever,” added Detective Inspector Hanbidge.