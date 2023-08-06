Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating a serious assault and shooting in Bushmills.

The incident happened in an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on the evening of Wednesday, August 2.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “The victim, a man aged in his 40s, received a head injury and sustained gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 on the morning of Sunday, August 6 in the Bushmills area. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.”

Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday evening, August 2 have made two arrests. Picture: Pacemaker.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2105 of 02/08/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport