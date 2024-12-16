Police officers in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district are advising business owners to be vigilant after a male attempted to use counterfeit money in a Glengormley business.

Detailing the incident, which took place on December 13, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Please be on the lookout for countefeit notes. A local business within the Glengormley area was approached this afternoon (Friday) from an unknown male, but thankfully the staff were switched on to check this note under the UV light.

"For your information, the legal tender when placed under a UV light will show the 20 as a red and yellow diamond pattern.

“The counterfeit note will show it as a solid blue.”