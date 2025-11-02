Businesses warned of ‘numerous’ incidents of counterfeit bank notes being used in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 11:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 11:39 GMT
Crime - What to do if you witness a crime
Police are urging businesses to be vigilant following numerous reports of counterfeit currency being used in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Officers are currently investigating a series of incidents in which fake bank notes have been used during payment transactions with local businesses.

Most Popular

In a statement on Saturday evening (November 1), the PSNI said: “Police have already received reports from numerous businesses, however, police are conscious that more local businesses may have fallen victim to this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Police are asking all businesses in the area to be vigilant, especially whilst accepting notes and encourage the use of counterfeit detection pens and UV light to ensure all notes being received are genuine.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

"If you do believe you have been paid with a counterfeit note, please contact police immediately.”

Police are urging any business that has recently discovered counterfeit currency as part of a payment to contact them on 101 and quote reference number: 289 of 29/10/25, as it may be linked to the ongoing investigation.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice