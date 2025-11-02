Police are urging businesses to be vigilant following numerous reports of counterfeit currency being used in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Officers are currently investigating a series of incidents in which fake bank notes have been used during payment transactions with local businesses.

In a statement on Saturday evening (November 1), the PSNI said: “Police have already received reports from numerous businesses, however, police are conscious that more local businesses may have fallen victim to this.

"Police are asking all businesses in the area to be vigilant, especially whilst accepting notes and encourage the use of counterfeit detection pens and UV light to ensure all notes being received are genuine.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"If you do believe you have been paid with a counterfeit note, please contact police immediately.”

Police are urging any business that has recently discovered counterfeit currency as part of a payment to contact them on 101 and quote reference number: 289 of 29/10/25, as it may be linked to the ongoing investigation.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.