A Co Antrim businessman allegedly stalked his estranged wife by seeking tracking data from her Range Rover, a court heard on Tuesday (November 12).

Police claimed Mark McKinstry, 54, asked a car dealership in Belfast to download information after she left the vehicle in to be serviced last week.

McKinstry, from Belfast Road in Crumlin, denied a charge of stalking and insisted he only sought the data for VAT purposes.

He was refused bail and remanded into custody after appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court.

Laganside court complex. Photo by Google

The defendant had been a director in a number of family-run skip hire and recycling businesses until he resigned earlier this year.

District Judge Steven Keown was told McKinstry’s wife took the Range Rover into a Boucher Road dealership on November 5.

When she returned to collect the vehicle three days later, staff disclosed that her husband had been in to ask for a report from the car’s tracking system. The requested information was not provided to the accused.

An investigating detective said McKinstry’s wife further claimed a white van had followed her on more than one occasion.

“She also stated that the defendant has disconnected her CCTV and cancelled a weekly dog groomer she goes to,” he added.

McKinstry was arrested early on Monday morning for the alleged stalking offence.

During interviews he denied the allegations, telling police he paid for the car and needed data on fuel usage and mileage to make a business VAT claim.

“He denied that he was asking the dealer to provide information regarding tracking of the vehicle, i.e. to see where it had been,” the detective added.

McKinstry and his wife are currently going through divorce proceedings.

She told police she is scared he is going to “lose it” and feels like she is constantly having to look over her shoulder, the court heard.

McKinstry also denied cancelling any dog grooming service or disconnecting CCTV, explaining that a change in internet supplier may have caused the family businesses’ security system to go down.

Questioned by defence counsel Barry Gibson KC, the detective confirmed there was no direct contact between the accused and alleged victim.

Mr Gibson stressed that McKinstry is willing to transfer ownership of both the Range Rover and a luxury mobile home in Portrush to his wife in order to avoid any further “divisive issues”.

“He wants to draw a line under this,” the barrister submitted.

“He is in his own right a successful farmer - he has relinquished his shares in the McKinstry group of companies and there is money already set aside for a financial settlement with his wife.”

Bail was denied, however, based on the risks of re-offending and interfering with the alleged victim.

Judge Keown said: “The defendant was given multiple opportunities to put clear blue water between him and the complainant.

“It was against that backdrop that the defendant has (allegedly) decided to get tracking data for the vehicle the complainant has access to.”

He remanded McKinstry in custody until December 10.