Cairncastle motorist almost three times drink drive limit
A Cairncastle motorist who was almost three times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for 18 months and fined £400.
Michael Hamill (42), a joiner, of Ballycoose Road, had driven at a filling station in Larne on September 25 this year.
When taken to Antrim Police Station, the defendant's alcohol in breath reading was 103 - the legal limit is 35.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister accepted it was a " very high reading"