Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cairncastle motorist almost three times drink drive limit

A Cairncastle motorist who was almost three times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for 18 months and fined £400.

By Court reporter
14 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 9:21am

Michael Hamill (42), a joiner, of Ballycoose Road, had driven at a filling station in Larne on September 25 this year.

When taken to Antrim Police Station, the defendant's alcohol in breath reading was 103 - the legal limit is 35.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister accepted it was a " very high reading"

Editorial image