A 45-year-old man from Artigarvan has been jailed for non-recent sexual offences against an underage girl at the time.

David Haire of Hall Stevenson Park, was sentenced for one count of rape and two of indecent assault against a woman, who was 14 years old at the time of the abuse. The abuse occurred between the years 2000-2002.

He was jailed at Dungannon Court Court on Thursday, April 10, for eight years. He will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Protection Order and will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Speaking after the defendant was sentenced, Detective Chief Inspector Claire McDonald said: “Haire is a calculated child abuser who convinced his child victim for years that the abuse she suffered was her fault and that she would be blamed.

Dungannon courthouse. Picture: National World

"He silenced her through coercion, manipulation and threats believing he would get away with his crimes.

"I’d like to praise the victim in this case for bravely speaking out about what happened to her as a child. It is not an easy thing to do, especially after years of suffering in silence but she fought for justice and got it. She has shown immense bravery throughout.

"We will continue to work around the clock to bring child predators before the courts and would encourage anyone who may have been abused in a similar way to come forward. The passage of time doesn’t matter.

"Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland, we will do everything in our power to stop predators in their tracks and get victims the justice they deserve.”