The incident at the toilets at Ballyclare’s Centenary Way was reported to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council on September 12.

The council has confirmed that a date for the facility’s reopening has not been established due to waiting times for parts.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The damage was reported to the council on Monday evening.

Damage was caused to the public toilets.

"Damage was caused to a baby changing unit, disabled handrail, wash basin, hand dryer and floor tiles.

"I can advise that at this stage we do not have a firm reopening date for the disabled toilets at Centenary Way. This is due to lead times on specific parts required for repairs.

"The nearest disabled toilet is in Ballyclare Town Hall.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 4:30pm on September 14, in relation to a report of criminal damage which occurred sometime between September 11 and September 12 at the Main Street area of Ballyclare. Enquiries are continuing.”

The recent anti-social behaviour has been condemned by Ballyclare UUP Councillors Vera McWilliam and Norrie Ramsay.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Cllr McWilliam said: "Anti-social behaviour has been an ongoing issue for some time at the Centenary Way site.

"This latest incident has resulted in disabled toilet provision being closed, causing an inconvenience for members of the public coming to enjoy the site and neighbouring Sixmilewater Park.

"CCTV cameras may be one way of helping to tackle this issue and I understand the purchasing of cameras is in the procurement process.

"Constituents have contacted me to voice concerns about the anti-social incidents and I would call on anyone with information to call the PSNI."

Cllr Ramsay added: " I would appeal to residents that if you see anyone damaging council facilities, which in actual fact are really ratepayers' facilities, to please contact the police or a councillor.

"This is so sad as the people who are directly affected are those who are in most need of this very important facility.

"It may come to the stage when keys will have to be issued for people wanting to access the disabled toilets at Centenary Way.