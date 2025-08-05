Can you identify this man? PSNI want to speak to him in relation to race riots in Portadown in June

By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 14:21 BST
Police are searching for the man in this photo in relation to a number of incidents and attacks on police during the race rioting in Portadown in June.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Can you identify the following individual? Police would like to speak with this person, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since 12th June 2025 in the Portadown area.

"We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual. If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/4pak2 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/gnvkB . You can also contact us on 101.”

