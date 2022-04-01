Cannabis and cocaine seized after Upper Hightown vehicle search

The operation was in relation to an ongoing investigation into drugs supply activity of East Belfast UVF.

Cannabis with a street value of £75,000 and a quantity of cocaine were seized.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene for possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “The removal of drugs from our streets reflects the Paramilitary Crime Task Force’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the community.

“Seizures like this show the PCTF’s commitment to listening to the public, investigating and tackling drugs supply linked to and controlled by paramilitary organisations.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support in removing drugs from the community. We will listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”