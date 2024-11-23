Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kells man who climbed out a window onto a roof threatening self-harm, had been in possession of cannabis, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ihan Westerhuis (24), of Main Street, committed the offence at Main Street on June 16 this year when he was spotted throwing away Class B drugs which were seized by police.

A prosecutor said the defendant told police he was "trying to come off drugs but was advised not to come off everything at once and confirmed he had been smoking cannabis".

The defendant, who is currently serving a jail term with a release date of August next year, was fined £100 for the cannabis offence.