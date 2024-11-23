Cannabis found following rooftop incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Kells man who climbed out a window onto a roof threatening self-harm, had been in possession of cannabis, a court heard.
Ihan Westerhuis (24), of Main Street, committed the offence at Main Street on June 16 this year when he was spotted throwing away Class B drugs which were seized by police.
A prosecutor said the defendant told police he was "trying to come off drugs but was advised not to come off everything at once and confirmed he had been smoking cannabis".
The defendant, who is currently serving a jail term with a release date of August next year, was fined £100 for the cannabis offence.