Cannabis located in suitcases at Belfast International Airport: matter sent to Crown Court
Jiabao Hu (22), with an address listed as Vine Street in Liverpool, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 23, he had the assistance of an interpreter.
A police officer told a previous court that on December 12 last year, airport workers at Belfast International Airport were unloading luggage from a flight from Birmingham and detected a "strong smell of cannabis" coming from two suitcases.
Police found 14 vacuum bags containing 14 kilos of herbal cannabis with an "uppermost value of £210,000 and the wholesale value was £84,000," the officer told the court.
The defendant told police he lived in Liverpool and was a computer science student at a university in Birmingham.
He said he "made a friend" through a Chinese social media app who asked him to collect "two suitcases of counterfeit watches and handbags from Coventry and take them to Northern Ireland" and he would be paid £500 and expenses.
The officer said the defendant claimed he did not know there was herbal cannabis in the cases and had "no knowledge" of drugs.
The defendant told police that upon arrival in Northern Ireland he was to receive a phone call from "persons unknown" about where to leave the suitcases.
A defence lawyer told the earlier court the defendant is an "international student from China" who instructed he had no record there and had fully co-operated with police in Northern Ireland.