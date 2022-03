The PSNI said: “On Tuesday 1st March 2022 at approximately 1300 hours, a white Kia Picanto was parked in the car park at the rear of Church Walk Surgery in Lurgan.

“On their return to the vehicle at 1530 hours the owner discovered damage had been caused to the rear passenger door.

“If you witnessed anyone cause this damage please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1194 of 01/03/2022.”

PSNI witness appeal.

