Car damaged in Portadown by missile-throwing youths
Police in Portadown are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed a group of youths throwing objects at cars in the town.
A PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating an incident in the Bridge Street area on the evening of Friday, December 22 and have issued a witness appeal urging anyone who can help to come forward.
"A car has been damaged and the owner has been left upset and with a bill to foot for someone else’s behaviour,” said the spokesperson.
" If you were in the Bridge Street area, near the casino, on December 22 around 6pm and believe you might be able to help, please call 101 ref incident 1644 22/12/23.”