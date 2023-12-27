Police in Portadown are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed a group of youths throwing objects at cars in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating an incident in the Bridge Street area on the evening of Friday, December 22 and have issued a witness appeal urging anyone who can help to come forward.

"A car has been damaged and the owner has been left upset and with a bill to foot for someone else’s behaviour,” said the spokesperson.