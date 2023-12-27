Register
Car damaged in Portadown by missile-throwing youths

Police in Portadown are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed a group of youths throwing objects at cars in the town.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Dec 2023, 18:25 GMT
A PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating an incident in the Bridge Street area on the evening of Friday, December 22 and have issued a witness appeal urging anyone who can help to come forward.

"A car has been damaged and the owner has been left upset and with a bill to foot for someone else’s behaviour,” said the spokesperson.

" If you were in the Bridge Street area, near the casino, on December 22 around 6pm and believe you might be able to help, please call 101 ref incident 1644 22/12/23.”