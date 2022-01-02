Car on fire in Ballycastle had been taken from Carnlough

Police are appealing for witnesses.

They received a report at approximately 3.30am that an abandoned car had been discovered on fire in the Moyle Road area of Ballycastle.

Officers traced the vehicle back to an address in Carnlough and notified the owner.

The woman, aged in her 60s, had last seen the car parked outside her home at 5pm on Saturday, January 1 and believes that someone has entered the property and taken the keys.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the vicinity of Largy Road between 5pm on Saturday and 3.30am this morning, who may have seen the grey coloured Hyundai Santa Fe being driven between these times, or being set on fire in the Moyle Road area of Ballycastle is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 299 of 02/01/21.