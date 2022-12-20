Register
Car owners urged to take precautions after two thefts in Coalisland and Stewartstown

Detectives are appealing for information following the thefts of two vehicles in the Mid Ulster area.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:43pm

Sometime between 10pm on Saturday (December 17) and shortly after 7.35am on Sunday (December 18), it was reported that entry was gained to a black BMW X5 vehicle that was parked at a property in the Millbrook area of Coalisland.And then shortly after 8.05am on Monday (December 19), it was reported that a blue Mercedes GLC that was parked at a property in the Killycolpy Road area of Stewartstown was stolen.In both cases, the keys of the two vehicles were inside their respective properties and at this stage police are investigating a potential link between both incidents with the two vehicles still outstanding at this time.Police enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 563 18/12/22.Car owners should take the same precautions as they do with their home security, cars are extremely expensive and where possible keep your car in a garage and lock driveway gates.Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob. Further advice is available on the PSNI website.

