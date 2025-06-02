Police are appealing for information following a report of arson and criminal damage in Ballymoney.

A report of arson and criminal damage at the Greengage Close area of Ballymoney was made on Sunday, June 1.

Sergeant Moody said: “Shortly before 2:25am, it was reported that a black Volkswagen Golf parked at a property in the area was set alight.

"It was also reported that graffiti was sprayed on the side of the property during the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 01/06/25.

" You can also provide information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”