The driver of a car spotted driving on the wrong side of the road on “multiple occasions”, has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Forty-two-year-old Dovile Dirgelaite from Lambfield Drive in Dungannon was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on June 24 this year at approximately 11.21pm, the erratic driving in the Eglish Road area of Dungannon was reported to police who later located the vehicle parked in the defendant's driveway.

Prosecuting counsel said police spoke to Dirgelaite and she denied anybody had been driving the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and cautioned and taken to Omagh custody suite, where she provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 51mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer described the defendant as a woman with “a lot of pressures in her personal life”.

She explained she had caring duties for her mother and required her licence to take her to various appointments.

The lawyer said on this occasion she had been drinking after splitting up with her partner and was “feeling low” and foolishly decided to take the car out to be on her own.

She said the defendant has two children and worked full time and is ashamed of her actions.